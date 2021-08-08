Bezant (BZNT) Hits One Day Volume of $663.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Bezant has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $663.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezant has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.00830547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00100808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040127 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

