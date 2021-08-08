B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. B&G Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. B&G Foods has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

