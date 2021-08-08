BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,020 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 2.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 648,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after purchasing an additional 383,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94.

Several analysts have commented on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

