BIKI (BIKI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.86 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, BIKI has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIKI has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $334,523.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BIKI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00822971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00098900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00039549 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.