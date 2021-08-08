Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $481.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $504.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

