BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCRX. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,804,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.