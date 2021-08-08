BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.
NASDAQ BCRX opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Cowen raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.
