BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTAI opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.52.

BTAI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

