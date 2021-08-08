Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Up 27.4% This Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $94.81 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $57.45 or 0.00131210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,786.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $557.84 or 0.01274000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00332915 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003126 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

