Bitcoinus (BITS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,476.44 and $12.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,692.58 or 1.00310504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00071593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000828 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010437 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

