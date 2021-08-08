BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,456 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $69,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,825. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

KE stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 49,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,430. The company has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

