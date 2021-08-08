BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

