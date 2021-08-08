BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $272,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 137,787 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,496. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.