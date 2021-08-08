BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Facebook by 2.9% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock worth $802,296,486. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,925,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,545,238. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

