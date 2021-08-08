Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.23-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.447-1.463 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.230-$2.290 EPS.

NYSE BKI traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 777,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,359. Black Knight has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.20.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

