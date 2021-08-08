Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.50. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 25,995 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

