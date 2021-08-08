Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 259,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,690. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.96, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

