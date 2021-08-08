BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

DHF opened at $3.46 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

