Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYPLF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Bodycote alerts:

BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.