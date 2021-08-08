Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $1.35 target price on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.44.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of BDRBF opened at $1.37 on Friday. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.