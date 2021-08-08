Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,451.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $407,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 36.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 45.8% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $24.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,182.98. 457,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 127.66, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 34.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

