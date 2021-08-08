Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Focus Financial Partners comprises about 0.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,141,000 after purchasing an additional 98,221 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 370,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 388.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

