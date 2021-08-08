Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

