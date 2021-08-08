Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,892,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,805,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

