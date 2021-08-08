Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $98,390,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $288,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.33. 6,061,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,105,908. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

