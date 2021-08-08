BoringDAO (BOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.13 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 53.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 81.1% higher against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $33.13 million and $5,765.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $298.80 or 0.00683207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.29 or 0.00819237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00098857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00039557 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,863 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.