Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Increased to C$260.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.67.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $197.43 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $142.78 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.82.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

