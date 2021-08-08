BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 310

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised BP to a top pick rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded BP to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 307.45 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £311 ($406.32).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

