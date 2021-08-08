Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys 69 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.50. 13,328,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,503,072. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

