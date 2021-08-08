Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,070 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.34 on Friday, hitting $520.55. 1,919,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,738. The stock has a market cap of $230.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

