Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $520.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,738. The company has a market cap of $230.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

