Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.29. 670,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $232.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

