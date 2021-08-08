Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New $494,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. 392,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,741. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.87.

