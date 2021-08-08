Breiter Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,954. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67. WestRock has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

