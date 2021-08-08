Brent C. Bruun Sells 1,802 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) COO Brent C. Bruun sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $19,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 44.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

