Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 340,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,876,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.87. 2,343,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,091. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

