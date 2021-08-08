Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,670,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,634,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

