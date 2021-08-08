Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. 5,601,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,919. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.