Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 44,450,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,718,773. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

