Bridge Mutual (BMI) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $31.87 million and approximately $354,033.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00134174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00151449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.76 or 0.99470895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00798398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,674,604 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

