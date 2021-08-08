Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

