Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lessened by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

