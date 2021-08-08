Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.36 Million

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post sales of $529.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $527.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $534.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $509.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $124.46. 585,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,670. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

