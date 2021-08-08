Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cloudflare also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $4,759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 903,787 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,623. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.