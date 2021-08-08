Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,367,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 779.9% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,772. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

