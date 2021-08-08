Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce $56.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.40 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $52.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $226.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $228.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $216.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 226,817 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 217,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 136,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 115,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,121. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $587.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

