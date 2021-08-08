Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.94. 154,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $276,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $12,427,308. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

