Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post $73.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Prothena posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45,781.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $160.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $200.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,911. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

