Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 43.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $85.14 on Friday. RPM International has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $99.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

