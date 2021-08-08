Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.90. The Ensign Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,966 shares of company stock worth $338,026 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.91. 153,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

